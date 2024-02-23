Samsung’s New AI PC, Galaxy Book4 Series now available in more countries

Samsung Electronics has revealed that the Galaxy Book4 series will hit selected markets from February 26 onwards. This latest premium PC range offers intelligent features, powerful performance, vibrant touchscreen displays, and enhanced connectivity.

The Galaxy Book4 series, comprising the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, debuted in Korea on January 2 and saw exceptional demand, surpassing last year’s Galaxy Book3 series sales by 1.5 times within the first week.

Powered by robust hardware, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra boasts the new Intel Core Ultra 9/7 Processor, integrating CPU, GPU, and a newly added NPU into a single package. Enhanced security is ensured with a new discrete Samsung Knox security chip present in each Galaxy Book model, safeguarding critical system data separately.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display on the Galaxy Book4 Ultra and Galaxy Book4 Pro series offers immersive viewing with clear contrast and vivid colours, even under bright sunlight. Additional features like Vision Booster and anti-reflective technology enhance the viewing experience further.

Building upon Samsung’s Galaxy Book legacy, the Galaxy Book4 series introduces the Galaxy Connected Experience, enabling seamless connectivity across Samsung Galaxy devices. Features like Second Screen and Multi Control optimize productivity and creativity. Despite its powerful performance, the slim and lightweight design ensures portability for on-the-go usage.

The Galaxy Book4 series will be initially available from February 26 in select markets, including France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. For more details, visit samsung.com/galaxy-book.