Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 series use some of the discarded fishing nets

Samsung recently announced the use of recycled abandoned fishing nets in its Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series and now we have more information on how Samsung is taking advantage of the discarded ocean-bound plastic and repurposing them for better use.

Samsung solicits the help of a number of partners and more prominently like Royal DSM and Hanwha Compound. While Royal DSM is involved in the collection of the nets along the Indian Ocean coastline, they are also responsible for turning the seawater and UV-exposed fishing net into a high-performance polymer material called Akulon RePurposed, which is further enhanced by Hanwha Compound for improved durability and reliability.

Currently, only 20% of the recycled fishing net is used as a material for the Galaxy S22 series’ key bracket and inner cover of the S Pen and Tab S8 series’ inner support bracket.

The number may be small but with more devices coming out later this year, Samsung expected to repurpose over 50 tons of discarded fishing nets by the end of 2022.

Samsung claims its Galaxy S22 devices are the “most eco-conscious” ever created by them that also integrates post-consumer recycled material for other parts and uses 100% recycled paper for its packaging and a protective film made from recycled plastic.