Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G

Update: As predicted, the Galaxy A55 5G 8GB+256GB will retail for Rs. 42,999, 12GB+256GB for Rs. 45,999 and 8GB+128GB for Rs. 39,999.

The Galaxy A35 5G starts at Rs. 30,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs.33,999 for 8GB+256GB.

Samsung has introduced two new smartphones, the successors to the Galaxy A34 and A54 5G, the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G.

A-series phones deliver flagship features at lower prices. Both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G inherit Samsung’s renowned photography capabilities, including optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS), ensuring crisp photos and videos even on the move. The devices also feature immersive Super AMOLED displays, offering astonishing clarity in Full High Definition, with Vision Booster adjusting screen brightness to various light conditions.

With the new Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung is trying to elevate nighttime photography with its enhanced Nightography feature, capturing clearer and more vibrant photos even in low-light conditions. Its advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) produces stunning low-light images, while features like Night Portrait mode and 12-bit HDR video ensure exceptional results for both scenery and people.

Samsung is introducing Samsung Knox Vault to Galaxy A series users for the first time, providing comprehensive hardware-based security against both hardware and software attacks. This tamper-resistant solution safeguards critical data, including lock screen credentials and device encryption keys, ensuring only authorized users can access their data, even if the device is lost or stolen.

Both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are fortified with Samsung Knox, offering multi-layered security to protect against vulnerabilities across the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Additionally, users can opt for Auto Blocker, which enhances security measures by blocking app installations from unauthorized sources and providing app security checks for potential malware.

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G seamlessly integrate with the broader Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, allowing users to enjoy a connected experience across various Galaxy devices. Whether tracking fitness goals with Galaxy Fit3 or Galaxy Watch6 or enjoying enhanced convenience with Auto Switch for calls on Galaxy Buds FE, users can effortlessly navigate their digital lives.

Samsung’s commitment to device longevity is evident in the Galaxy A series, with both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G set to receive up to four generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, along with five years of security updates, ensuring users stay equipped with the latest features and protections.

Other specifications include – 6.6-inch FHD+ 120hz refresh rate display. In terms of camera sensors, the Galaxy A55 features 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera, 50-megapixel Main camera with OIS and 5-megapixel Macro camera. It comes with a 32-megapixel front camera. On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 comes with 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera, 50-megapixel Main camera with OIS, 5-megapixel macro camera and 13-megapixel Front camera.

Both phones run on Android 14 and One UI 6.1. In terms of storage and RAM combination, the Galaxy A55 comes in three options – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. While Galaxy A35 comes in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB.

The pricing of the phones have not been announced by Samsung. However, the A55 5G would be costing upwards of Rs. 40,000.