Samsung launches Galaxy M35 5G with 6000mAh battery

Samsung India has launched the Galaxy M35 5G, the latest addition to their popular M series. Powered by a 5nm Exynos 1380 processor with a vapor cooling chamber, it is the first Galaxy M series phone with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for scratch and drop resistance.

The Galaxy M35 5G features a 120Hz sAMOLED display with Infinity-O design and high brightness mode.The phone comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The Galaxy M35 5G comes with a 50-megapixel No Shake Camera. The No Shake Cam technology enhances visual storytelling with high-quality content. With Nightography, you can capture night portraits and videos, even in low light. The Astrolapse feature lets you create mesmerizing time-lapse videos of the night sky and star trails, sparking creativity in photographers and videographers. The Galaxy M35 5G comes with features like Photo Remaster, Object Eraser, Single Take, Image Clipper, and Fun Mode.

Galaxy M35 5G packs in segment-best 6000mAh battery. It also comes with Samsung Wallet for tap and pay function.The Galaxy M35 comes in three colours – Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue and Thunder Grey, Galaxy M35 5G will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

The 6GB+128GB version will retail for Rs.19,999, the 8GB+128GB retails for Rs.21,499 and the 8GB+256GB retails for Rs.24,999. Currently, Samsung offers Rs.2,000 instant discount on all bank cards and Rs.1,000 instant discount (Limited Period). Additionally, select Samsung M Series smartphone users purchasing Galaxy M35 5G will be eligible to get additional discount of Rs. 1,000 in form of Amazon Pay cashback.