CG Mobile, a mobile phone case manufacturer has unveiled its latest collection of BMW-branded cases, specifically designed for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 series.

CG Mobile has partnered with BMW to deliver a range of cases that perfectly blend luxury with functionality. Each case is crafted from premium materials such as metal, genuine leather, carbon fiber, and ABS, ensuring that your Galaxy Z device remains safeguarded against everyday wear and tear.

The design of these cases is inspired by BMW’s signature interiors and exteriors, featuring a debossed BMW wordmark, an embossed line, and an encrusted metal BMW logo. The cases also have slightly raised edges that offer extra protection, acting as a buffer against drops and preventing scratches on the screen and camera.

The CG Mobile BMW cases are available in five variants: Hot Stamp & Metal Logo, Tricolor Strips & Metal Logo, Big Metal Logo, and KL Stamp NFT Metal Pins. Available in classic Black and Brown options, these cases start at Rs. 2,699. You can purchase them through Tekkitake.com, an authorized reseller, or on Amazon.in.