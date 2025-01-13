Galaxy S25 leaks leave little to the imagination

The Galaxy S25 leaks are flying from all directions soon after Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event date. The first leak originates from the German website, WinFuture which reveals the Galaxy S25 and its two siblings and the official cases.

The website shows the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra clear view with a clear case bearing the circular ring for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, corroborating an earlier report.

Next is the press renders from Evan Blass aka Evleaks. The three images give better clarity on the series’ design language, which in our opinion, looks good.

However, the most comprehensive leak comes from the folks over at Android Headlines who not only leak the phone specifications but press renders of the devices in multiple colors and angles.

According to the report, all variants will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, featuring overclocked speeds for Samsung phones. Additionally, all the variants will run Android 15 with One UI 7 and come with at least 12GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.

On the hardware side, the Galaxy S25 will come with a 120Hz 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a full HD+ resolution, a 4,000mAh battery and 25W charging along with a 50MP main camera, and a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is similar to the Galaxy S25 with the same camera setup but will feature a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQHD+ (3120 x 1440) resolution display and 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging support.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the showstopper with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQHD+ screen with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, a 200MP main camera along with a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP telephoto, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging support.