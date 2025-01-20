Samsung’s glasses-free Odyssey 3D monitor will go on sale in April to address the 3D content issue, Samsung has announced a partnership with game developers Nexon Korea and Neople.

The game developers with the help of Samsung are working to customize 3D elements for their upcoming game ‘The First Berserker: Khazan.’ The devs are not looking to rework on the game to make it an entire 3D experience. Instead, Nexon and Neople are looking to adjust the focal distance for 3D effects on a case-by-case basis, which will help reduce crosstalk and improve clarity of the 3D optimized content.

The First Berserker: Khazan is an action RPG slated for release on March 28 that allows gamers to experience Khazan’s journey in the Dungeon & Fighter Universe.

The Odyssey 3D that appeared last year at multiple technology shows is now ready for release. In addition to 3D capability, the 3D gaming monitor features 4K resolution display, 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate.