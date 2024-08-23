Samsung unveils glasses-free Odyssey 3D gaming monitor



Samsung Electronics has introduced its latest gaming monitors, highlighting the Odyssey 3D, a glasses-free 3D monitor, at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany.

Gamescom 2024, held from August 21 to 25, is the world’s largest gaming exhibition, featuring over 1,400 exhibitors from the hardware, software, and game content sectors. Samsung’s booth, spanning 800 square meters, is its largest and most immersive yet, showcasing high-end gaming monitors, including the new Odyssey 3D and models from the Odyssey G6, G8, and G9 series.

Glasses-Free 3D Gaming with Odyssey 3D

The Odyssey 3D monitor utilizes light field display (LFD) technology, creating lifelike 3D images from 2D content with a lenticular lens on the front panel. This, combined with Eye Tracking and View Mapping technology, provides an optimized 3D experience without the need for 3D glasses. The monitor can switch between 2D and 3D modes and is available in 27-inch and 37-inch sizes. It features a 4K resolution display, a 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth gameplay. Additionally, it comes with an ergonomic design, FreeSync Premium, one DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The Odyssey 3D received the Best of Innovation award in the Gaming & eSports category at CES 2024.

Gaming Experiences at Gamescom 2024

At Gamescom 2024, Samsung is offering exclusive experiences through collaborations with leading game developers. Visitors can explore the latest Odyssey gaming monitors, including the Odyssey OLED G8 with UHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and the Odyssey OLED G6 with QHD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. The 57-inch dual UHD Odyssey Neo G9 is also on display.

Monitors like the Odyssey 3D will be paired with upcoming games for an immersive experience. For example, visitors can explore KRAFTON’s “inZOI” using the Odyssey 3D, providing a glimpse into the next generation of gaming technology. The Odyssey OLED G8 enhances the visuals of HoYoverse’s “Genshin Impact,” while the Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9 offer an expansive view in Blizzard Entertainment’s “World of Warcraft: The War Within.”

Expansion of the 2024 Odyssey OLED Lineup

Samsung also announced the expansion of its Odyssey OLED lineup, introducing three new models: the Odyssey OLED G95SD, G93SD, and G85SD. The Odyssey OLED G9 series offers dual QHD resolution, a 32:9 ultra-wide screen ratio, and a 240Hz refresh rate. The 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 features ultra-wide QHD resolution, a 21:9 screen ratio, and a 175Hz refresh rate. These models incorporate Samsung’s OLED Safeguard to prevent burn-ins and OLED Glare Free technology to minimize light reflection. The Odyssey OLED G9 (G95D) was named a CES Innovation Award Honoree in Computer Peripherals & Accessories at CES 2024.

Samsung’s comprehensive OLED portfolio now includes monitors ranging from 27-inch to 49-inch, offering a wide range of options for gamers.