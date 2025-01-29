Samsung collaborates with EMBIBE to bring TV-based learning to India

Samsung has joined forces with EMBIBE (A Jio Platforms Ltd Co.), an AI-driven personalized learning platform, to integrate its technology into the Samsung Education Hub app—a television-optimized educational tool. This partnership aims to redefine TVs as dynamic learning instruments, offering tailored educational experiences for students nationwide.

Through the collaboration, EMBIBE’s content on the Samsung Education Hub will span major Indian curricula, including CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge, State Boards, and competitive exams like IIT JEE and NEET. Students gain access to a vast library of award-winning 3D explainer videos, designed to simplify complex concepts through immersive, interactive content.

Key Features for Students

Adaptive Learning: EMBIBE’s AI-driven platform tailors practice tests to individual skill levels, supported by a decade of data from over 20 million students.

Multilingual Access: Resources available in English, Hindi, and 10 regional languages.

Extensive Practice: 54,000+ tests and score-improvement analytics.

Exclusive Offer: 50% discount on EMBIBE’s annual subscription via Samsung TVs.

Availability

The integration will debut on 2024 Samsung TVs and smart monitors, with plans to expand to older models. Existing EMBIBE subscribers can seamlessly access content on Samsung TVs, while new users can subscribe directly.

This initiative follows Samsung’s earlier collaboration with ed-tech leader Physics Wallah, reinforcing its commitment to advancing TV-based education. By bridging cutting-edge technology and accessible learning, Samsung and EMBIBE aim to empower students across India’s diverse educational landscape.