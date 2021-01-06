Samsung 2021 TVs will come with solar-powered remote control

Samsung’s recently announced 2021 TVs promise a lot on the picture and audio front but this year, Samsung is also focusing on how to make these TVs environmental-friendly and accessible to many. Giving an overview of their strategy, Samsung touched upon going environmentally-friendly with their TVs that will help reduce the business’ carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency.

Adding to the same initiative is the eco-friendly packaging design that Samsung adopted this year for its Lifestyle TVs. The same packaging design will be extended towards its 2021 Lifestyle TVs and most of the 2021 Neo QLED line, which according to their estimate, can “upcycle up to 200,000 tons of corrugated boxes each year.”

The second and one of the most important things is the introduction of a solar-powered remote control that can use the outdoor as well as indoor light charge, in addition to the conventional USB port. The remote control uses up to 24% of recycled plastic, including upcycled plastic from recyclable bottles.

The 2021 range of QLED and Neo QLED TVs will also bring a host of accessibility features like Caption Moving, Sign Language Zoom and Multi-Output Audio to aid users with hearing or vision issues and expand on their Voice Guide feature by 2022.

