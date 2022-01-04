Samsung will re-enter the OLED TV market with QD-Display TVs

After failed attempts to capture the OLED TV market years ago, Samsung is giving a second try. The QD-Display TV uses Quantum Dot OLED panels that bring the contrast levels of self-emitting OLEDs and color and brightness with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology.

The QD-OLED TV boasts Samsung’s Infinity One Design and Object Tracking Sound technology for an immersive experience and is powered by the 2022 Neo Quantum Processor, 4K display with 144Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. The 65-inch variant has also been awarded by CES 2022 for Innovation last year.

Yesterday’s announcement of Samsung TVs did not include the new OLED TV as Samsung wants to keep key announcements for JH Han’s pre-show keynote tonight. In addition to the new OLED TV, Han will also unveil the MIMO Mirror Display and a Game Screen during the keynote.

