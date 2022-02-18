Samsung India prices Galaxy S22 series

Samsung has been pre-reserving the Galaxy S22 series for a few days now but today they have confirmed the pricing of the Galaxy S22 series. If you are looking for the Galaxy S22 phone, it will come in two variants − 128GB and 256GB and are priced at Rs. 72,999 and Rs. 76,999 respectively.

The middle Galaxy S22 phone aka the Galaxy S22+ will also sell in two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB carrying a price tag of Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 88,999. The 256GB and the 512GB variants of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are priced at Rs. 109,999 and Rs. 118,999 respectively.

There’s no word on the availability but we assume Samsung will line the devices with the global availability date, which is February 25.

The Galaxy S22 series in India come with an expensive price tag but for the kind of such an asking price, you get a powerful phone with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, improved camera performance, four years of Android OS upgrades and more.