Samsung India will announce the Odyssey Ark on Oct 7

Samsung is gearing up to launch its unique and possibly one of the most expensive monitors in the Indian market. Samsung has taken to social media to confirm the Odyssey Ark is coming soon to Indian shores.

For those who are oblivious to the name, Odyssey Ark is Samsung’s unique 55-inch curved monitor that can be used horizontally or vertically. Utilizing Quantum Matrix Technology to maximize the quality output from Quantum Mini LEDs at up to 4K resolution, the monitor supports a refresh rate of 165Hz, 1 million:1 contrast ratio, 1ms GtG response time, Dolby Atmos support via the 60W sound output and Samsung Gaming Hub that gives access to multiple game streaming services.

Some of the other Odyssey Ark features include an Ark Dial that lets users adjust screen settings and modes like Flex Move Screen, Multi View, Quick Settings and Game Bar. For instance, Flex Move Screen is an innovative way to adjust screen sizes ranging from 55-inches to 27-inches with different aspect ratios – 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9, thus, mimicking the experience of a multi-monitor setup. The Game Bar shows handy info like FPS (Frames Per Second), HDR (High Dynamic Range) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and allows changing settings such as screen ratio, response time and Game Picture mode.

Samsung will reveal the price and availability of the product at noon on October 7 but going by the YouTube Shorts Samsung India is publishing, buying from Samsung’s store save users in excess of Rs. 30,000.