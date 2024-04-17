Samsung introduces 512GB capacity BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB flash drives

Samsung has unveiled a new 512GB capacity option for its BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB 3.2 Gen1 Flash Drives. These latest additions offer expanded storage in their sleek designs.

The 512GB variants deliver read speeds of up to 400 MB/s and write speeds up to 110 MB/s, facilitating rapid data transfers. For instance, transferring a 3GB 4K UHD video file to your PC takes just 10 seconds. These drives are highly versatile, compatible with devices featuring a USB 3.1 port and backward compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. They also support operating systems like Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.

The BAR Plus USB Flash Drive boasts a stylish and minimalist design with a modern twist on the traditional USB flash drive. Its robust metal casing ensures data safety, while the built-in key ring prevents accidental loss. Ideal for laptops and tablets, it combines style with functionality.

On the other hand, the FIT Plus USB Flash Drive offers a compact and discreet design, seamlessly fitting into your device for an unobtrusive appearance. Whether it’s laptops, tablets, televisions, car audio systems, or gaming consoles, this drive is a perfect match.

Both the Samsung BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB Flash Drives are built to last, backed by Samsung’s five-proof protection, making them resistant to water, extreme temperatures, x-rays, drops, and magnetic fields. Additionally, they come with a five-year limited warranty.

The 512GB variants of BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB Flash Drives are now available on Samsung.com and selected retailers at an MSRP of 79.99 USD.

To further enhance its USB flash drive lineup, Samsung plans to introduce a USB Type-C 512GB flash drive later this year.