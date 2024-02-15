Samsung launches rugged Galaxy XCover7 smartphone for Enterprises

Samsung has unveiled its inaugural enterprise-focused smartphone, the Galaxy XCover7. Engineered to withstand extreme conditions, this rugged device prioritizes durability and usability. It aims to streamline professionals’ lives by ensuring faster connectivity, seamless continuity, and minimizing interruptions from external factors, thereby enhancing productivity.

The Galaxy XCover7 promises enhanced mobility with 5G connectivity, improved mobile processor performance, and expanded memory. It features a powerful rear camera optimized for single and multiple barcode/QR code scanning, along with an expanded display for increased usability in various settings. With easy POGO charging and enhanced touch sensitivity for glove usage, the Galaxy XCover7 is designed for reliability and convenience.

Built to withstand tough conditions, the Galaxy XCover7 adheres to military-grade durability standards (MIL-STD-810H) and boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It can endure drops of up to 1.5 meters, ensuring operational continuity even in challenging environments.

The device prioritizes productivity and security, offering customizable shortcuts and robust performance powered by Samsung Knox Vault. It features a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal memory (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card).

Other features include a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a 4050mAh user-replaceable battery, and Dual SIM (SIM + embedded SIM) support. The charger is sold separately.

Available in Standard and Enterprise editions, the Galaxy XCover7 can be purchased by corporate and institutional customers through Samsung’s online platforms. The Standard edition is priced at Rs. 27,208, while the Enterprise edition is priced at Rs. 27,530. Additionally, the Enterprise Edition comes with a 12-month subscription to Knox Suite and a 2-year warranty, while the Standard Edition includes a 1-year warranty.