Samsung enhances Care+ program with additional benefits at no extra cost



Samsung has announced an upgrade to its Samsung Care+ program, offering consumers added benefits at no additional cost. Under the enhanced Samsung Care+ program, customers can now make two claims per year. These claims apply to both screen protection and accidental and liquid damage protection plans.

Samsung Care+, the only authorized protection program for Galaxy devices, provides 100% coverage with no depreciation. Customers can enjoy the convenience of both walk-in and pick-up/drop-off facilities for claim registration.

Samsung Care+ offers access to expert technicians who exclusively use genuine Samsung parts, ensuring optimal device performance and longevity. The program currently provides four different protection plans tailored to the diverse needs of Galaxy device users.

Supported by a nationwide network of service centers, Samsung Care+ plans start at INR 399 and cover a range of Galaxy devices, including Galaxy smartphones, tablets, watches, and books.

The program also offers a hassle-free claim process with zero documentation, ensuring complete data privacy and protection. Customers can easily track the status of their claims or repairs on-the-go with a simple tracking system.