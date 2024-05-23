Samsung unveils the AI powered Galaxy Book4 Edge

Samsung Electronics has introduced the Galaxy Book4 Edge, the latest addition to its AI-powered PC lineup. This next-generation device promises to elevate the PC experience with its advanced AI capabilities, driven by the Snapdragon X Elite Compute Platform and featuring 45 TOPS NPU AI computing power.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is equipped with Galaxy AI, enabling seamless and secure connectivity through Wi-Fi 7 readiness. This hybrid AI integration allows users to benefit from both on-device and cloud-based AI processing, ensuring continuous productivity and top-notch data security even when offline. The intelligent Snapdragon platform learns from user interactions over time, optimizing performance and enhancing AI-driven experiences.

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the Galaxy Book4 Edge delivers exceptional performance with 45 TOPS NPU processing power. This enables rapid AI capabilities across all functions, ensuring a smooth and responsive experience. Users can enjoy faster application performance and seamless multitasking with the dedicated AI key, which activates AI features with a simple keystroke.

The device also supports Galaxy AI features on a larger display when connected to a mobile device via Link to Windows. With features like Chat Assist and Live Translate, the Galaxy Book4 Edge offers enhanced productivity and creativity. Copilot in Windows, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, provides intelligent action suggestions and voice prompts for efficient task management.

Creative Tools and Display Enhancements



The Galaxy Book4 Edge is designed to support creative pursuits with tools like Cocreator, which uses AI to transform sketches and text into fine art. The device’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster ensures vibrant visuals and improved outdoor visibility, while the adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz delivers smooth and responsive graphics.

Video calls are enhanced with Windows Studio effects, including camera filters, background effects, voice focus, portrait blur, and eye contact. The device’s ultra-thin and light design, combined with Super-Fast Charging and up to 22 hours of video playback time, makes it ideal for on-the-go creativity.

Security and Business Integration

Secured by Samsung Knox and recognized as a Microsoft Secured-core PC, the Galaxy Book4 Edge offers robust security features to protect user data. On-device AI processing ensures that user functions are kept private, while cloud-based AI activities are safeguarded by Microsoft’s security suite. Businesses can integrate AI functionality into their workflows, improving productivity with features like natural language document search, Live Captions translation, and AI-driven task management.

Availability

The Galaxy Book4 Edge will be available in select markets, including France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the UK, and the U.S., starting June 18, 2024. The device comes in 14-inch and 16-inch size options, featuring a premium finish made from recycled materials.