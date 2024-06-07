Samsung has launched its 2024 lineup of monitors, including the Odyssey OLED gaming monitor, Smart Monitors, and ViewFinity monitors. These new models boast next-level experiences and AI capabilities, designed to enhance both entertainment and productivity.

Odyssey OLED Series: Visual Excellence with Burn-In Prevention

The Odyssey OLED G6 is a standout with its 27-inch QHD resolution, 360Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms GtG response time, ensuring smooth gameplay. Featuring Samsung’s proprietary OLED Safeguard+ technology, this monitor prevents burn-in with a pulsating heat pipe and Dynamic Cooling System, which diffuses heat more effectively than traditional methods. Additional features like FreeSync Premium Pro and OLED Glare Free technology further enhance the visual experience by eliminating screen tearing and reducing reflections.

Smart Monitor M8: AI-Powered Entertainment and Productivity

The Smart Monitor M8, part of Samsung’s updated Smart Monitor lineup, integrates AI to elevate entertainment and productivity. Its 32-inch 4K UHD display uses AI upscaling to improve lower-resolution content and includes Active Voice Amplifier Pro for clearer dialogue. With features like 360 Audio Mode and a built-in SlimFit Camera, it supports immersive sound environments and convenient video calls. The Smart Monitor also offers access to Smart TV apps and Samsung TV Plus, providing a complete multi-device hub.

ViewFinity Series: Optimized for Creators and Professionals

The ViewFinity lineup, designed for creators and professionals, includes the ViewFinity S8, S7, and S6 models. These monitors are environmentally friendly, incorporating at least 10% recycled plastic and using glue instead of staples for easier disassembly. With HDR10 support, a billion color display, and TÜV-Rheinland-certified Intelligent Eye Care, the ViewFinity monitors ensure vibrant visuals and reduced eye strain.

Pricing and Availability

The Odyssey OLED G66 retails for Rs. 92,399, the Smart Monitor Series starts at Rs. 15,399 and the ViewFinity Range starts at Rs. 21,449.

Offers



– Odyssey OLED G6: Assured Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on purchase.

– Smart Monitor M8: Assured Samsung Sound Bar on purchase.

– Amazon and Flipkart: Discounts up to Rs. 11,100.