Samsung unveils Galaxy Book5 Pro 360



Samsung announced the launch of its latest flagship laptop, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. This new device is the first in Samsung’s lineup of next-generation AI PCs and is set to redefine user experience with its advanced features and powerful performance.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2), featuring 47 total TOPs NPU – four times more powerful than its predecessor. This substantial upgrade enables over 300 AI-accelerated features across more than 100 apps, spanning creativity, productivity, gaming, and entertainment.

The device introduces Copilot+, a feature that promises to revolutionize the PC experience. It also integrates seamlessly with Samsung’s mobile ecosystem through Microsoft Phone Link, allowing users to access Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, and Live Translate on a larger display.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster, offering a 3K super resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device also boasts an all-day battery life, supporting up to 25 hours of video playback. At its core, the Intel ARC GPU powers the device, delivering Galaxy Book’s graphics performance. Interaction with the device is elevated through its 10-point multi-touchscreen, simplifying navigation across apps and windows. Furthermore, the inclusion of Galaxy’s signature in-box S Pen enables writing, drawing, and fine-tuning with responsive multi-touch gestures.

Protected by Samsung Knox and Microsoft‘s multi-layer security, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 ensures user data remains secure.

The device will be available in select markets including Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the U.S. starting this September.