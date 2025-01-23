Galaxy S25 Edge, Project Moohan make an appearance at the Samsung Unpacked

The rumors of Samsung showing off a fourth Galaxy S25 were true. At least, a part of it. At the Unpacked event yesterday, Samsung showed off the slimmest Galaxy S25 variant. Samsung calls it the Galaxy S25 Edge (sans the edginess) and was up for showcase in the experience zone. Samsung has not revealed any additional details but the phone’s unique selling point will be its slim form factor, making it one of the thinnest Galaxy phones ever to be produced by Samsung. As evident from the images, customers will also have to settle with a dual camera setup at the back to compensate for the slender profile.

Along with the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung also had the Android XR headset called Project Moohan in the showcase area. Samsung didn’t divulge additional details but the onlooker reports suggest that its design seems to be a mix of Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta Quest Pro headsets.

Samsung announced its extended reality (XR) ambitions with Google in December last year and confirmed this headset will run on the Android XR platform and come with Galaxy AI features.