Samsung S95B is its first QD-OLED TV

For what could be termed as a game-changing technology in the large OLED screen space, Samsung has been playing coy with its QD-OLED tech. Since the confirmation of the technology at CES this year, Samsung has let other brands like Sony and Alienware grab the media attention for their respective QD-OLED offerings. In fact, the Odyssey G8 (G8QNB) 34-inch gaming monitor also remains unannounced.

However, things have changed, at least for the QD-OLED TV as Samsung has quietly mentioned the comeback of their very first OLED TV in years. Identified as Samsung OLED (S95B), the TV is now up for pre-order alongside the 2022 range of Neo QLEDs and Lifestyle TVs in many markets across the world.

Featuring two display sizes − 55-inches and 65-inches, Samsung OLED S95B takes advantage of the Neural Quantum Processor 4K and OLED brightness booster and perceptional color mapping for brighter, more accurate lifelike colors.

The TV can upscale content up to 4K and supports HDR10+ (even GAMING), Dolby Atmos support with Object Tracking Sound, 120Hz refresh rate with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ and Tizen OS support that gives access to all the smart apps and the new Smart TV Hub.

In the US, the 55-inch S95B is priced at $2400 and the 65-inch variant at $3500.

Product Page