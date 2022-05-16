Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 3 Muzik Tiger Edition in South Korea

After launching some interesting limited edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones, Samsung has announced a new limited edition for its home country. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Muzik Tiger Edition is designed for the ‘MZ generation’ that features Ddoongrang character design and comes in a special Muzik Tiger packaging along with some branded packaging and accessories.

In addition to the phone, buyers will get a clear cover, a small bag, a keychain, two palettes, and a pop socket.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Muzik Tiger Edition is priced at 1,280,400 won and is now available in South Korea. Users purchasing from Samsung’s website will also get additional benefits like a 1-year coverage of the Samsung Care+ plan.